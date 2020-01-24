Podcast: 2020 Grammy Predictions
January 24, 2020
The Black & White perspective editor Mateo Gutierrez teamed up with perspective writer Bella Brody to discuss their predictions for the 62nd Grammy Awards this Sunday, Jan. 26. From breakout superstars to unexpected snubs, there’s a lot to unpack this year — here’s their take.
