Podcast: 2020 Grammy Predictions

%28Clockwise+from+top+left%29+Billie+Eilish%2C+Lizzo%2C+Lil+Nas+X+and+Ariana+Grande+perform.+All+four+artists+are+nominated+for+Grammy+awards+this+year.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Podcast: 2020 Grammy Predictions

(Clockwise from top left) Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande perform. All four artists are nominated for Grammy awards this year.

(Clockwise from top left) Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande perform. All four artists are nominated for Grammy awards this year.

Photos courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

(Clockwise from top left) Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande perform. All four artists are nominated for Grammy awards this year.

Photos courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Photos courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

(Clockwise from top left) Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande perform. All four artists are nominated for Grammy awards this year.

By Mateo Gutierrez and Isabella Brody
January 24, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Black & White perspective editor Mateo Gutierrez teamed up with perspective writer Bella Brody to discuss their predictions for the 62nd Grammy Awards this Sunday, Jan. 26. From breakout superstars to unexpected snubs, there’s a lot to unpack this year — here’s their take.