Girls basketball falls to WJ 62–54

The girls basketball team (6–7) was outlasted by the Walter Johnson Wildcats (7–6) despite a valiant comeback effort Tuesday night.

The Wildcats outplayed the Vikes in all aspects in the first quarter. The Wildcats denied shots on defense and scored from the perimeter and in the paint time and time again on offense. The Vikes trailed 16–5 after one quarter.

The Vikes bounced back and scored 16 points in the second quarter, allowing the team to cut the Wildcats lead to 27–21 going into halftime.

The third quarter brought even more trouble for the Wildcats’ once-dominant lead. The Vikes marched down the court consistently, scoring 17 points, outscoring the Wildcats by five points in the quarter. The Wildcats’ lead was cut to just a one-point advantage by the end of the quarter.

Despite the Vikes’ comeback efforts, the Wildcats pulled away late, handing the Vikes a 62–54 loss.

The Vikes had four players scoring in double-digit figures with guard Anna Krush leading the way with 14 points. Center Drew Meadows had 13 points, forward Carter McGloon scored 11 points and guard Sara Azimi added 10 points.

The Wildcats were led by guard Nyomi Fox who scored 31 points, including 5 threes and 9 rebounds and forward Leah Assaker scored 17 points and added 8 rebounds.

The Vikes’ next game is against the Churchill Bulldogs (12–1) Friday at Churchill High School at 7:15 p.m.