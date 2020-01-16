Photo of the Day: 1/16

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

An anonymous leadership student, dressed up as Dr. Bear from Children’s National Hospital, poses in front of The Black & White room. Jan. 31 marks the start of SGA’s charity month, which consists of multiple events throughout February to raise money for Children’s Hospital. Key events include Vike-a-thon, Whitman Idol and the Icebreaker 5k.

“We do this to spread the awareness of the cause that we are fighting for — the whole point of charity month is to raise money,” SGA president Lucas Arulpragasam said. “I see the bear as a physical embodiment of the charity we are representing.”