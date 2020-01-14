It’s not Rocket science; Swim and Dive defeats RM 203–165
January 14, 2020
The Swim and Dive team (3–1) defeated the Richard Montgomery Rockets 203–165 Saturday morning in the teams senior meet.
The boys finished first in eight of the 12 competitions, leading them to a commanding win by 39 points. Freshman Kris Lawson had a strong performance, winning the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 21.85 seconds and played a big part in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay winning team featuring seniors Michael Paulos, Frank Schweitzer, and Lucca Scott.
The girls fought hard but fell just one point short to the Rockets in a 93–92 affair. A bright spot for the Vikes was sophomore Giulia Baroldi who won the 50 and 100 yard freestyle, and helped two relay teams in their winning efforts in the 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays.
The team’s next meet is against the B–CC Barons Saturday at the Gaithersburg Aquatic Center at 12 p.m.
