Girls basketball crushes Wootton 62–43
January 5, 2020
The girls basketball team (4–4) defeated the Wootton Patriots (3–4) 62–43 Friday night.
The Vikes dominated the first half, scoring 17 points in each of the first two quarters allowing the team to pull away early in the game. Heading into halftime, the Vikes led 34–21.
In the second half, the Vikes did not net as many points in the previous quarters, but their strong defense allowed them to cause multiple turnovers for the Patriots, extending their lead to 45–29 at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Vikes easily broke the game open, winning 62–43 when the final buzzer sounded.
Guard Sara Azimi led the Vikes with 16 points and forward Carter McGloon added 14 points.
The Vikes’ next game is against the B–CC Barons (4–0) on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m at B–CC High School.
