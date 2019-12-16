Girls basketball falls to QO 51–42
December 16, 2019
The girls basketball team (1–2) was outlasted by the Quince Orchard Cougars (2–0) 51–42 Friday night.
The game began with the Cougars jumping out to a 7–2 lead, but after a steal from guard Lexi Fleck and a couple made shots, the Vikes tied the game at 9 apiece at the end of the first quarter.
The game continued going back and forth and the Cougars took a 16–12 lead halfway through the quarter. But the Vikes claimed their first lead minutes later and took a 22–18 into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Vikes looked to pull away, with forward Carter McGloon making her second three-pointer of the night, giving the Vikes a 9-point advantage. However, the Cougars marched back and reclaimed the lead, which they would never rescind through the remainder of the game, ultimately winning 51–42.
Cougars point guard Makayla Wright finished with a game-high 22 points and McGloon led the Vikes in scoring with 17 points.
The Vikes’ next game is against the Springbrook Blue Devils (0–2) Wednesday at home at 7:15 p.m.
