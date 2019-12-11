Girls basketball falls to Holy Child 42–41 on final second shot

The girls basketball team (1–1) was defeated by the Holy Child Tigers (3–0) 42–41 Tuesday night.

The game began with aggressive, full-court defense from both teams, with neither team able to pull ahead. The Vikes were able to take a 10–4 lead with three minutes remaining in the first quarter, but the Tigers didn’t let the Vikes pull away, going on a 7–0 run to close out the quarter and taking an 11–10 lead into the second quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, both teams struggled to score. But guard Sara Azimi sparked the Vikes offense scoring 11 of the team’s 12 second quarter points, allowing the Vikes to take a 22–17 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was a low-scoring quarter for both teams, but the Vikes held a 30–27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the beginning of the fourth quarter, neither team could finish offensively, but the Tigers eventually tied the game at 30 apiece with six minutes remaining in the quarter. With 1:14 remaining on the clock the game was tied at 36, but 15 seconds later, center Drew Meadows scored a contested layup to put the Vikes up 38–36. The Tigers were able to net a three to put the team up 39–38 over the Vikes, but Azimi was able to regain the Vikes lead, sinking a three-pointer to put the Vikes up 41–39 with six seconds remaining. However, the Tigers inbounded the ball to sophomore guard Jules Kucik, who drained a three with two seconds remaining to put the Tigers up 42–41. The Vikes heaved a half-court shot to win the game but the shot didn’t fall, causing the Vikes to suffer their first loss of the season.

Azimi finished with 20 points making six three-pointers and guard Anna Krush added eight points. Coach Peter Kenah was concerned with the three injuries the Vikes suffered during the game and how they’ll respond physically moving forward.

“We have a veteran team—only juniors and seniors,” he said. “So we told them it only counts if we learn from it. Hopefully, we’ll play another close game but we’ll have to execute better.”

The Vikes’ next game is against the Quince Orchard Cougars (1–0) on Friday at 7:15 pm at Quince Orchard High School.

