Indoor track competes in first two races of the season; girls place 8th and 9th while boys place 19th in both events

The indoor track team competed in their first meet of the season Friday afternoon. The girls placed ninth and the boys placed 19th.

Senior Solomon Adeoti led the boys team, finishing fifth overall in the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.71 seconds and sophomore Griffin Beckley finished 5th overall in the 800 meter, with a time of 2:09.44.

Senior Alicia Lauwers led the girls team, placing first in the 3200 meter with a time of 12:02.82. Senior Madeleine Blaisdell finished fifth overall in the 1600 meter with a time of 5:38.23. Senior Isabella Bravo finished 10th overall in the 800 meter, with a time of 2:33.64 and senior Siena Smith finished 6th overall in the 500 meter with a time of 1:26.74.

In the teams second meet of the season Monday afternoon, the girls finished eighth and the boys finished 19th.

Senior Solomon Adeoti placed seventh overall in the 300 meter, finishing with a time of 38.43 seconds while junior Max Erlich finished 23rd overall in the 55 meter dash with a time of 7.19 seconds.

For the girls, seniors Saira Rathod and Siena Smith finished eighth and ninth in the 300 meter with times of 44.80 and 44.81 seconds, respectively. Seniors Leeza Landry and Issabella Bravo finished 5th and 9th in the 500 meter event, with times of 1:25.48 and 1:27.88. Senior Elizabeth Sklaire finished 9th with a time of 2:33.34 in the 800 meter event. Senior Alicia Lauwers finished 5th in the mile run with a time of 5:33.16 and senior Emmersen Weinberg finished with a time of 11:59.01 in the two-mile run.

The team’s next meet is Wednesday at Georgetown Prep.