Football season ends in 35–14 playoff loss to RM

The football team (4–6) fell to the Richard Montgomery Rockets (8–2) 35–14 Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.

Neither team was able to score in the first quarter, but the Rockets struck first when running back T’Kai Ayoola scored on a 15-yard rushing touchdown to put the Rockets up 7–0 early in the second quarter. On the Rockets next possession, quarterback Kieran Chai-Onn threw a 67-yard pass to wide receiver Xavier Ricks. The struggles continued for the Vikes when Rockets safety Darly Harper returned an interception for a 45-yard touchdown to extend the Rockets lead to 21–0. The Vikes were able to find the endzone when wide receiver Spencer Caverly caught a touchdown pass, cutting the Rockets advantage to 21–7. However, the team allowed another touchdown to the Rockets, making the deficit 28–7 at halftime.

In the second half, the Vikes weren’t able to mount a comeback, ending their season to the Rockets 35–14.