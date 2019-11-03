SGA hosts POCO, draws over 700 students

The SGA hosted their post-homecoming event, POCO, Oct. 26 in the main gym. Over 700 students attended the event, and the SGA provided food, activities and raffle prizes.

The theme was “into the wild,” and each room was set up a different way: the wrestling room was the arctic, the small gym was the prairie, and the main gym was the jungle. The arctic’s decorations included lowlights and a photo booth, the prairie had cowboy posters and a human wrecking ball and the jungle had jungle-themed obstacle courses and slides. For food, the SGA provided Mama Lucia’s pizza, Clove & Cedar coffee, Georgetown cupcakes, Dunkin Donuts as well as many snacks and candy.

Many students enjoyed the impressive decorations and the abundance of food options.

“I had a really good time,” junior Lily Robinson said. “They set it up really well and there were so many cupcakes.”

Senior Sam Tarlov said that while the event was similar to Whitman’s Post Prom, he felt overwhelmed by the activities, the number of people and especially how many underclassmen there were.

While the event had a lot of activities and food, it was disorganized, freshman Polly Strunnikova said.

SGA members began planning the event last spring and said that, overall, it went well. They’re currently reviewing the successes and drawbacks of the event. They’re also debating whether to hold it again next year and if so, what changes they should make to get more people to come.

“We were really happy with the number of people that showed up,” junior SGA president Josh Kim said. “It went really smoothly.”