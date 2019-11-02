Field hockey season comes to an end; falls to B–CC 2–0 in region final

The field hockey team (7–6) was eliminated from the playoffs by the B–CC Barons (10–4) 2–0 Monday night in the regional final.

The Barons struck first 20 minutes into the first half on a goal from midfielder Ava Viqueira to put the Barons up 1–0. Both teams were unable to net goals for the rest of the half and the Vikes trailed 1-0 heading into halftime.

In the second half, the Vikes had multiple shots on goal but were unable to convert any of their chances.

The Barons put the game away with five minutes remaining on a goal from midfielder Maggie Lucas to extend the Barons’ lead to 2–0. The Vikes failed to score in the final two minutes, causing their season to come to an end.

“The B–CC game was very personal to many starting players, and it was crushing to lose to them twice in one season,” forward Jessica Solomon said. “I honestly was really disappointed, because our entire season led up to that playoff game.”