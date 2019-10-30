Second City performs at Whitman, raises money for Post Prom
October 30, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Second City, a Chicago-based comedy company, performed a variety of skits and improvised performances at Whitman Oct. 17 as part of the group’s tour celebrating their upcoming 60th anniversary. PTSA Vice President of Post Prom Alicia Hatcher organized the performance, which was open to the Bethesda community and raised money for Post Prom. Overall, the cast performed around 40 sketches.
The group’s skits were pre-written, but their improvisational games were filled with surprises and energy.
“Sketches are pretty down to a science, although we admittedly do sometimes go a little off the rails,” Second City performer Jackie Southee said. “However, that energy is mostly reserved for the improv.”
Some of the group’s sketches were interactive; in one, they pulled an audience member on stage to improvise with them.
“The Second City is definitely known for audience participation, and this show is no different,” Southee said. “Most of the time it’s just asking for a suggestion to inspire the improv, but we usually have a few other things up our sleeve.”
Though they typically perform for adult audiences, the group was more than willing to put on their show for a high-school based audience.
“Performers who want to hone their talents for a future in TV writing recognize the value of doing a show that needs to have a little more of a family sensibility,” Second City manager Joe Ruffner said. “Every show is an opportunity to practice our comedic chops on a new group of people.”
At the event, seniors could enter a lottery for free tickets to prom. Many audience members enjoyed the humor the show provided.
“It was absolutely hilarious,” junior Zachary Lawrence said. “I would totally recommend the show to other people.”
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I really enjoy writing, and the Black and White had a great reputation, so I wanted to join.
What's your favorite scent?
The smell of bacon at 10:30 on a saturday morning.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.