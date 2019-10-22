Whitman reactions to the Washington Nationals making the World Series
October 22, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing about sports
What's your favorite scent?
Gas
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I like writing about sports and food.
What's your favorite scent?
RIDGID 115-Volt K-400AF AUTOFEED Drain Cleaning Drum Machine with C-32 3/8 in. Integral Wound Cable and Tool Set
This is great! I really wish you had this kind of content for the Mystics though. They won the WNBA finals for the first time in the league’s history, EDD was MVP of the season, and women’s basketball is gaining more popularity than ever before. The Mystics even have their own court now! It’s really cool! Please consider writing about it or doing something. Even a photo of the day would’ve been nice, like someone wearing a Mystics shirt the day after Game Five. Interview Kenah, he’d give you good sources. There’s no excuse for not reporting on this other than the staff not thinking it matters very much.