Girls volleyball crushed by Churchill 3–0
October 10, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Girls Volleyball team (5–5) was blown out by the Churchill Bulldogs (8–1) three sets to zero on Monday night.
The Vikes lost two of the three sets by more than ten points, with the only close set being 25–21 in favor of the Bulldogs.
The Vikes were without two key starters, libero Ottavia Personeni and middle blocker Bella Pardo and were never able to get any momentum against the Bulldogs.
The Vikes play their next game at home against the B–CC Barons (3–6) Thursday at 6:30 pm.
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I like writing about sports and food.
What's your favorite scent?
RIDGID 115-Volt K-400AF AUTOFEED Drain Cleaning Drum Machine with C-32 3/8 in. Integral Wound Cable and Tool Set
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.