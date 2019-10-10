Girls volleyball crushed by Churchill 3–0

The Girls Volleyball team (5–5) was blown out by the Churchill Bulldogs (8–1) three sets to zero on Monday night.

The Vikes lost two of the three sets by more than ten points, with the only close set being 25–21 in favor of the Bulldogs.

The Vikes were without two key starters, libero Ottavia Personeni and middle blocker Bella Pardo and were never able to get any momentum against the Bulldogs.

The Vikes play their next game at home against the B–CC Barons (3–6) Thursday at 6:30 pm.