Football crushes Churchill 42–14

The football team (2–3) dominated the Churchill Bulldogs (1-4) 42–14 Friday night.

The first quarter began roughly for the Vikes, with a fumble recovery touchdown scored by the Bulldogs on the Vikes’ opening drive. Another fumble by the Vikes set the Bulldogs up for another scoring chance. However, safety Lucas Hilsenrath picked off Bulldogs quarterback Cole Haglund, returning the interception for a touchdown, tying the game at seven.

Things only escalated for the Vikes. After an unsuccessful drive by the Bulldogs, running back Adam Nganwa ran for a touchdown in the red zone. On the Vikes next drive, quarterback Carson Robinson dropped back and tossed a short pass to Hilsenrath. Hilsenrath was off to the races, scoring a long touchdown for the Vikes, extending their lead to 21–7 heading into halftime.

After a three-and-out by the Bulldogs, linebacker Solomon Adeoti blocked a punt to give the Vikes another chance to score in the beginning of the third quarter. The Vikes capitalized immediately when Nganwa rushed for another touchdown. After the kickoff, the Bulldogs began their drive inside the twenty-yard-line, but on the first play, running back Cole Smith fumbled and the Vikes recovered. Nganwa punched the ball into the endzone once more to increase the Vikes lead to 35–7.

On the Bulldogs’ ensuing possession, Haglund threw a pass over the middle that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by cornerback Peyton Casamento, icing the game for the Vikes.

Nganwa finished the night with 77 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Nganwa now has ten rushing touchdowns in five games for the Vikes.

“We have our minds set on making the playoffs this year,” Nganwa said. “After this huge win, we are getting stronger mentally, getting our minds right and staying focused for the rest of the season.”

The Vikes next play the B–CC Barons (1–4) Friday at 6:30 pm at home.