Football falls to Clarksburg 14–0
September 30, 2019
The football team (1–3) was defeated by the Clarksburg Coyotes (2–2) 14–0 Friday night.
The Vikes drove down the field on their first possession but were unable to capitalize. Quarterback Spencer Jones threw an interception in the red zone, giving the ball back to the Coyotes.
The game remained scoreless throughout the rest of the first half, with both defenses denying each other from the red zone.
In the third quarter, the Coyotes struck first when Coyotes quarterback Nick Bolling threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Xavier Holmes, putting the Coyotes up 6–0.
In the fourth quarter, wide receiver Mitchell Dove ran for a three-yard score and running back Aiden McCloskey successfully ran for a two-point conversion to put the Coyotes up 14–0. The Coyotes defense shut out the Vikes for the rest of the game, handing the team their third loss of the season.
The team next plays the Churchill Bulldogs (1–3) Friday at home at 7 pm.
