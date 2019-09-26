Golf falls to Sherwood, WJ and Churchill.
September 26, 2019
The golf team (0–3–1) competed against the Churchill Bulldogs (3–1–0), Walter Johnson Wildcats (0–4–0), and Sherwood Warriors (1–2–1) last Thursday. The Vikes scored 160 points, the Warriors and Wildcats both earned 157 points, while the Bulldogs ended the match, leading with 149 points.
Seniors Dugan McCabe and Chandler Kuhn, and Junior Sam Solomon led the team, scoring the lowest scores. McCabe shot a 39, while Kuhn and Solomon shot a 40.
The Vikes competed today and their next match is scheduled for Tuesday at Little Bennett Golf Course.
