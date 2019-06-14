Spreading positivity and love through music: Q&A with Philip Diby (’19)

Philip Diby is a Whitman graduate (‘19) and musical artist. His songs focus on positivity and the importance of coming together as a society while obtaining true happiness and love. Through his channel on Spotify, he has encompassed over 15,000 monthly listeners.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

The Black & White: What makes your music unique?

Philip Diby: I really put my heart into it and I just try to be myself. I have a unique sound. [My music] is just different—I don’t sound like anyone else. I guess that’s where my uniqueness comes from, just giving it my all.

B&W: What are the central themes of your music?

PD: My music is all about love and positivity. I just want to make sure that whoever listens to my music, by the end of the song they feel important and special—like they’re somebody and can overcome anything. That’s my goal with every song, [for the listener] to feel love and happiness.

B&W: How has your music changed over time?

PD: I haven’t really changed the message, but I’ve definitely changed the style. In the beginning, I was more of a rapper, and then over time I changed my music to make it more of a melodic, singing type. I have no idea what caused the shift; it just kind of happened. One day I was like “let me try something new.” My producer said, “why don’t you try giving your music a melodic tone?” He said I have a good voice. Once I tried it, my music transformed.

B&W: Take me through your writing and producing process.

PD: For me, coming up with new music is really easy. It takes me an hour maximum to record a song and only 15 to 30 minutes to write it. It comes really easily to me. I just listen to the beat and mumble the melody while recording, and then I write over it with lyrics.

B&W: What are your plans for the future? Do you want to make a career out of music?

PD: I’m trying to monetize my music. I’m actually going to LA this summer, where I’ll be marketing and doing shows. I’ve talked to a couple record labels, but I’m not trying to sign until I find the right one. I’m trying to stay independent and continue grinding.