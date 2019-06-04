Photo of the day: June 3

Art teacher Nancy Morini left free art supplies, books and old projects out on a table outside her classroom D209 for students and staff to pick up during her “yart sale.” Morini, who will be retiring this year after 37 years of teaching, is clearing out her room, and she will throw away anything that isn’t taken.

“I don’t have room for all these things in my home,” Morini said. “I would like for other people to enjoy them and learn from them and use them.”