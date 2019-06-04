The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Photo of the day: June 3

Books and artifacts lie on a table outside D309. Art teacher Nancy Morini left out books, art supplies, and artifacts for students to take at her "yart sale." Photo by David Villani.

By David Villani
June 3, 2019
Filed under News, Photo of the Day, School, Showcase

Art teacher Nancy Morini left free art supplies, books and old projects out on a table outside her classroom D209 for students and staff to pick up during her “yart sale.” Morini, who will be retiring this year after 37 years of teaching, is clearing out her room, and she will throw away anything that isn’t taken.

“I don’t have room for all these things in my home,” Morini said. “I would like for other people to enjoy them and learn from them and use them.”

