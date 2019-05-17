Boys baseball outlasts B–CC 2–1 in low scoring extra inning thriller

The boys baseball team (15–2) survived the B–CC Barons (16–7) in a 2–1 victory in the sectional finals Wednesday on a walkoff single by second baseman Harry Kaplan.

After the Barons took a 1–0 lead in the second inning, right fielder Tyler DeMartino hit a solo home run, knotting the game at one apiece. Bennett Solomon pitched five no-hit innings and Mark Dimitrov pitched three innings, holding the Barons to scoring only one run. It was not until extra innings when Kaplan hit the single propelling the Vikes to a 2–1 victory.

“I thought the ball was going to tail foul so I was a little hesitant rounding first,” Kaplan said. “Then, the next thing I saw was all my teammates sprinting at me and screaming.”

The Vikes will next face off against the Clarksburg Coyotes (11–6) Friday, May 16 at 5:15 p.m. in the regional finals at home.