Girls lacrosse loses to Sherwood 11–10

The girls lacrosse team (10–1) fell to the Sherwood Warriors (11–0) Tuesday in a thrilling game.

The Vikes and Warriors traded goals early, with the Vikes maintaining the lead throughout the first half. Goalie Jackie Shipp bolstered the defense in the first half, saving nine out of 13 shots on goal. The game was delayed temporarily in the first half due to lightning.

With the Vikes leading 7–4 to start the second half, the game intensified as both teams looked to keep their perfect record. The Warriors tied it up 7–7 in the beginning of the second half before both teams traded goals back-to-back with time winding down. With seven minutes left in the game, attacker Ava Chambers scored to potentially put the squad up 9–8, but the goal was taken back because of a referee error.

With the score at 10 apiece, the Warriors netted in the game winning goal with 1:38 left to win the game 11–10. This marks the Vikes’ first loss of the season after winning 10 consecutive games to start the year.

The team’s next game is away against the Damascus Hornets Thursday at 4:00 pm.