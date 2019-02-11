Hockey crushes RM 8–2 in final game

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The hockey team (4–9) dominated the Richard Montgomery Rockets (3–9–1) 8–2 Friday in their last game of the year.

The Vikes started off the game on fire, scoring three goals in the first three minutes and ending the first period with a 5–1 lead. The team continued their hot streak with two more goals in the second period and one more in the third while only conceding two goals to the Rockets.

Many players contributed with eight players grabbing at least one point in the big win. Forwards Luke Trainor and Dylan Spicer led the team with three goals each while forwards Adam Melrod and Zach Zeldow netted in a goal each as well.

The Vikes finish the season 5th in their division and unfortunately, one spot away from making the playoffs.