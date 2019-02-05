Wrestling falls to B–CC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The wrestling team (9–4) was defeated by the B–CC Barons by a score of 40–25 Saturday.

The Vikes played the comeback game throughout the match as the Barons took a 25–3 lead at the start. The squad closed the gap to a 25–22 score with the efforts from John Mackall (160), Sebastian Turkewitz (170), Thomas Santora (182) and Yussef Zaki (195). However, the Barons prevailed by winning three of the next four matches to prevent a Vikes’ comeback.

The squad will look to bounce back in their first playoff match Wednesday at 5:30 at B–CC.