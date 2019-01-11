Hockey falls to Wootton 11–2
The hockey team (3–7) got shut down by the Wootton Patriots (9–1–1) Wednesday in an offensive beatdown.
The Vikes fell in a hole early against the Patriots going down 4–0 by the end of the first period. Forwards Dylan Spicer and Zach Zeldow added a goal each to start the second period and give the VIkes some life, but the Patriots netted two more goals near the end of the period to go up 6–2. The Vikes couldn’t handle the Patriots in the third period, letting them tally five more goals to make the final score 11–2.
The team’s next game is against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (4–4) Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. in Frederick.
