Boys hockey suffers 5–3 defeat to Walter Johnson

The boys hockey team (1–4) fell 5–3 to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (4–1) Friday in a high scoring contest.

The game remained scoreless until two minutes into the second period when the Wildcats scored to make the score 1–0. After another Wildcats goal to extend their lead to two, the Vikes scored two straight goals in the span of three minutes to tie it up at the end of the second period. Goals were scored by sophomore Luke Trainor and junior Zach Zeldow with senior Dylan Spicer assisting both goals.

The Wildcats scored just one minute into the third period and then again no more than five minutes after, making the score 4–2. In hopes of mounting a comeback, Zeldow netted in another goal a minute after the Wildcats scored with Spicer racking up another assist. However, the Vikes weren’t able to tie it up after a Wildcats goal on a empty net with 30 seconds left in the game.

The team’s next game is at against the Winston Churchill Bulldogs (4–2) Monday at 4pm at The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, MD.