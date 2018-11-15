Photo of the Day: First snow day of the year disrupts school activities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After initially announcing a two hour delay at 5 a.m, MCPS updated their decision at 8:35 a.m. to announce that there would be no school today.

Students support the decision, given the icy condition of roads.

“My street is usually not cleaned for three days after a hefty snow, and considering this one is wet, I’m weary of driving on ice,” senior Lindsay Keiser said. “I just don’t want to drive today.”

This snow day falls on the opening day of the fall musical, Pippin.

The musical will open tomorrow night and will reschedule the Thursday performance for Sunday afternoon at 2:30.

“Even though everyone involved is very disappointed, we’ve had weather cancellations before, and our performances have been just as successful for them,” cast member Emily Mayo said.

The Art School Forum scheduled for today has been cancelled and alternate ways to give students feedback on their portfolios are being discussed, said art teacher Kristi McAleese. Students will be notified on how to best reach the schools for more information.

Winter sports tryouts will be rescheduled and players should contact their head coach for information. The mandatory meeting for fall athletes during lunch about hazing will be rescheduled, athletic director Andy Wetzel said.

Girls basketball tryouts have been pushed back and will take place Friday, Saturday and Monday. While senior Leia Till doesn’t think the change will affect anyone’s performance, the team’s scheduled scrimmage against Sidwell on Monday will have to be cancelled or moved because tryouts will still be taking place.

The swim and dive team will wait until the scheduled practice time Tuesday to have tryouts because the team must book pool time with the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center in advance, coach Katherine Young said

School cancellation today also means the boys and girls soccer teams won’t be able to practice before their state championship games tomorrow.

“We’re not completely happy that we don’t get this final practice to prepare for tomorrow, but it doesn’t worry us too much,” senior Molly Knox said. “Every game and practice we’ve played this season has been preparing for this game, so missing one practice doesn’t change the fact that we’re ready.”

Knox said the team is meeting for a team dinner tonight, as they do before every game.

“Even though we can’t have practice, we don’t want to break tradition before the biggest game,” Knox said. “We’re all very superstitious.”