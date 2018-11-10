Girls Volleyball falls to B–CC 3–1 in sectional final

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls volleyball team (13–4) was defeated by the B–CC Barons (17–0) 3–1 Wednesday in an energetic offensive showcase.

The Vikes weren’t quite able to fend off the number one seeded Barons in the first set, ultimately dropping the set 27–25 despite the early lead. After a sluggish second set loss and facing a 2–0 set deficit, the team was able to come back in the third set, taking it 25–20. The Barons and Vikes exchanged points after points in the fourth set as the pressure grew higher and the crowd got louder. Unfortunately, the Barons were able to escape with a 28–26 set win to beat the Vikes.

Senior Olivia Personeni led the Vikes with an insane 23 kills in four sets. Although the season is over for the Vikes, the year was a success for the team as this was the furthest they’ve made it in the playoffs in four years and nearly were able advance to the regional finals.

“We definitely ended on a high note,” Personeni said. “Even though we didn’t win, we fought and played well.”