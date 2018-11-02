Photo of the day: Cafeteria gains new manager

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

New cafeteria manager Leshia Murray poses behind the register inside the cafeteria. Murray comes from Walter Johnson and brings seven years of experience in the profession.

“Were going to be revamping the cafeteria a little, changing up the way we do things,” Murray said. “With the serving lines, we’re going to have students enter from two separate doors, and we’re going to have the same things on both sides of the cafeteria so that students can have the same experience.”

Murray is also making changes to the menu and aims to introduce a burrito bar as well as bring back an Asian bar.