Photo of the day: Cafeteria gains new manager
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
New cafeteria manager Leshia Murray poses behind the register inside the cafeteria. Murray comes from Walter Johnson and brings seven years of experience in the profession.
“Were going to be revamping the cafeteria a little, changing up the way we do things,” Murray said. “With the serving lines, we’re going to have students enter from two separate doors, and we’re going to have the same things on both sides of the cafeteria so that students can have the same experience.”
Murray is also making changes to the menu and aims to introduce a burrito bar as well as bring back an Asian bar.
11
What are some of your interests?
DECA, Model UN, basketball
Why did you join the Black and White?
I have always been interested in journalism, especially news so this has been a prime opportunity to explore the field as well as improve my overall writing skills.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Kale
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.