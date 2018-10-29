Cross Country dominates at the Georgetown Prep Cross Country Classic, looks ahead to championship season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cross Country competed at the Georgetown Prep Cross Country Classic Oct 20. The Vikes swept in both the boys and girls 5,000 meter seeded varsity events. The Vikes also managed to come in third place in the girls unseeded varsity 5,000 meter event, seventh place in the boys unseeded varsity event and second place in the freshman girls 5,000 meter.

In the freshman boys 5,000 meter Jackson Megary placed first with a time of 18:25.6 and Mark Cunniff took fourth with a time of 18:35.8. Caitlin Cowan and Olivia Gutierrez placed fourth and sixth, respectively in the freshman girls 5,000 meter.

In the seeded boys varsity event, Aaron Bratt and Michael Murphy’s third and seventh place finished led the Vikes to win the event. A similar story unfolded on the girls side with Breanna McDonald and Alicia Lauwers placing fourth and sixth respectively and leading a win for the Vikes.

“The course isn’t great,” sophomore Andrei Lohr said. “But people were satisfied with [their performance] relative to the other teams.