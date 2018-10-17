Girls Volleyball obliterates Clarksburg 3–0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls volleyball team (8–3) defeated the Clarksburg Coyotes (10–8) 3–0 Tuesday in a dominant victory.

The Vikes maintained a strong defense throughout the game and were able to return most of the balls hit over the net. Despite trailing 16–20 in the second set, the Vikes scored seven straight points which led to a second set victory.

The team’s next game is at home against the Poolesville Falcons Thursday at 6:00pm for the team’s senior night.