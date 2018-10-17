Girls Volleyball obliterates Clarksburg 3–0
The girls volleyball team (8–3) defeated the Clarksburg Coyotes (10–8) 3–0 Tuesday in a dominant victory.
The Vikes maintained a strong defense throughout the game and were able to return most of the balls hit over the net. Despite trailing 16–20 in the second set, the Vikes scored seven straight points which led to a second set victory.
The team’s next game is at home against the Poolesville Falcons Thursday at 6:00pm for the team’s senior night.
What are some of your interests?
Playing basketball and tennis, hanging out with friends, and chowing down on Chicken Wings.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the B&W to become a better writer and learn more of the process that goes into putting out a newspaper.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Bell Peppers
