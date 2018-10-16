Field Hockey destroys Northwood 5–1 on senior night
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The field hockey team (4–4) defeated the Northwood Gladiators (2–5) on senior night Friday by a score of 5–1.
The Vikes got off to a quick start and with forward Lilli Spear scoring two goals and forwards Mary Hermes and Natalie Lewis along with midfielder Caroline Snyder each contributing one goal for the squad. The Vikes shared the ball well, which contributed to many assists and scoring opportunities. The defense was also aggressive, allowing only one goal.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.