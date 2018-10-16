Field Hockey destroys Northwood 5–1 on senior night

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The field hockey team (4–4) defeated the Northwood Gladiators (2–5) on senior night Friday by a score of 5–1.

The Vikes got off to a quick start and with forward Lilli Spear scoring two goals and forwards Mary Hermes and Natalie Lewis along with midfielder Caroline Snyder each contributing one goal for the squad. The Vikes shared the ball well, which contributed to many assists and scoring opportunities. The defense was also aggressive, allowing only one goal.