Girls Volleyball upsets Walter Johnson 3–1

The girls volleyball team (7–3) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (7–3) 3–1 Thursday in a huge upset win.

The Vikes won the first two sets by playing a strategic offense, but they began to lose their momentum in the third. The Wildcats took advantage of the Vikes’ inconsistency and won the third set, but the Vikes were able to recuperate their strategy and close out the game with a win.

This win marked the squad’s first victory against the Wildcats in three years. Walter Johnson joins the list of multiple schools that Whitman has beaten for the first time in several years.

“We weren’t able to beat Walter Johnson for so long, so this win is amazing,” right side hitter Tori Sullivan said.

The team’s next game is at home against the Clarksburg Coyotes Tuesday at 6:30pm.