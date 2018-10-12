Girls Volleyball upsets Walter Johnson 3–1
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The girls volleyball team (7–3) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (7–3) 3–1 Thursday in a huge upset win.
The Vikes won the first two sets by playing a strategic offense, but they began to lose their momentum in the third. The Wildcats took advantage of the Vikes’ inconsistency and won the third set, but the Vikes were able to recuperate their strategy and close out the game with a win.
This win marked the squad’s first victory against the Wildcats in three years. Walter Johnson joins the list of multiple schools that Whitman has beaten for the first time in several years.
“We weren’t able to beat Walter Johnson for so long, so this win is amazing,” right side hitter Tori Sullivan said.
The team’s next game is at home against the Clarksburg Coyotes Tuesday at 6:30pm.
11
What are some of your interests?
Playing basketball and tennis, hanging out with friends, and chowing down on Chicken Wings.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the B&W to become a better writer and learn more of the process that goes into putting out a newspaper.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Bell Peppers
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.