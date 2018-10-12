Girls Volleyball moves past Gaithersburg 3–1

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls volleyball team (6–3) held off the Gaithersburg Trojans (4–6) 3–1 Tuesday in an all around defensive showcase.

The Vikes were able communicate effectively on the floor to put together a solid defense. Going against a Gaithersburg team with talented blockers and hitters, the squad lost the second set 26–24, but were able to fix their errors and win the last two sets.