Girls Volleyball moves past Gaithersburg 3–1
The girls volleyball team (6–3) held off the Gaithersburg Trojans (4–6) 3–1 Tuesday in an all around defensive showcase.
The Vikes were able communicate effectively on the floor to put together a solid defense. Going against a Gaithersburg team with talented blockers and hitters, the squad lost the second set 26–24, but were able to fix their errors and win the last two sets.
11
What are some of your interests?
Playing basketball and tennis, hanging out with friends, and chowing down on Chicken Wings.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the B&W to become a better writer and learn more of the process that goes into putting out a newspaper.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Bell Peppers
