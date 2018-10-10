Cross Country competes at the Great American Cross Country Festival, team bonds together and puts out fast times

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cross Country competed against teams from across the east coast at the Great American Cross Country Festival Oct. 7. The team traveled to North Carolina for the event and performed well, but fell to in-state rival Severna Park in the girls Race of Champions, the premier event of the meet.

Traveling to North Carolina for the race allowed for more team bonding and a different racing environment.

“Travel meets are fun because we get the chance to run against people who we don’t usually compete with, and we’re able to bond as a team,” junior Elizabeth Sklaire said.

While none of the Vikes scored high enough at the competitive race to earn any hardware, it was still a productive meet for the team filled with new personal bests.

“Almost everyone either got a season record or personal record and conditions for the race were perfect,” junior Alicia Lauwers said. “All of us were really happy to have done so well as a team.

The Vikes’ next race is against the Richard Montgomery Rockets and Walter Johnson Wildcats at Richard Montgomery Oct. 9.