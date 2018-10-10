Athletes react after first games on new turf

Midfielder Kasey Donaldson plays a pass in girls soccer's Monday night game against Churchill. Girls soccer was one of the first teams to have a home game on the newly finished turf field. Photo by LUKAS GATES.

After a two-month delay, the turf field is finally complete, and fall sports teams have played their first home games of the season. The football team played last Friday night against Richard Montgomery, and girls soccer played Monday night against Churchill.

Players were excited to be playing at home again. The new field got mixed reactions.

Some football players found themselves a bit scraped up when they were tackled, but for the most part they were satisfied with the new field.

“We thought we’d get cut up a little bit more, but it ended up being really good,” lineman Tom Wilmarth said. “Everyone found their traction pretty fast.”

The girls soccer team had some difficulty adjusting to the new field, noting that they had to adapt their play to the new surface. Players had to adjust the way they kick in order to avoid slipping.

“Being on this turf, you have to play differently than you usually do,” midfielder Meagan Olsen said. “Goalies have to take kicks differently because they’re too worried about falling. That should not be a worry when you’re playing soccer.”

Both teams were excited about finally playing at home after two months of waiting for the field and constantly playing on the road.

“We’re excited to have the field,” Olsen said. “It felt great to play at home, and we were so happy about the crowd that came out.”