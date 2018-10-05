Girls Volleyball falls short of comeback, loses 3–1 in Dig Pink game
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The girls volleyball team (5–3) suffered a 3–1 loss to the Wootton Patriots (6–3) Thursday in their annual Dig Pink game, which is a fundraiser to raise money and awareness for Stage Four Breast Cancer.
The Vikes struggled early on in the match, going down 18-11 in the first set. The team was unable to communicate consistently and effectively which led to frustration on the court.
“The team definitely tends to get sort of down when we make errors or lose a few points,” junior Xandra Chen said. “If we are able to get our team in the right mindset and attitude, we can beat a lot of the better teams we play.”
After losing the first set, the Vikes nearly staged a comeback in the second, tying the game at 24–24, though it wasn’t enough to hold off the Patriots. The Vikes mounted a comeback after winning the third but were unable to complete it as the Patriots took the fourth set to win the game.
The team’s next game is at home against the Gaithersburg Trojans (4–5) Thursday at 4:45pm.
11
What are some of your interests?
Playing basketball and tennis, hanging out with friends, and chowing down on Chicken Wings.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the B&W to become a better writer and learn more of the process that goes into putting out a newspaper.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Bell Peppers
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.