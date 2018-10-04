Cross Country faces off against B–CC and Wootton, enjoys mixed results
The boys and girls cross country teams took on the B–CC Barons and Wootton Patriots at home Sept. 25. Over 5,000 meters the boys fell to both opponents, and the girls beat the Barons but came up short against the Patriots.
It was the first meet in two weeks for the Vikes who have recently had to deal with bad weather and poor course conditions.
Senior Michael Murphy ran a 20:14.97, the fifth fastest time of the day. On the girls side senior Breanna McDonald and junior Paula Bathalon ran the seventh and eighth fastest times, respectively.
The meet allowed the Vikes to get back into the racing mindset just a couple days before the DCXC Invite, a high profile invitational comprised of the best teams in area.
“We were focusing on the DCXC more,” junior Paula bathalon said. “We did a tempo pace for the duel meet.”
