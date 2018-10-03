Field Hockey falls to Wootton, Clarksburg

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wooton

The field hockey team lost to the Wootton Patriots (4–0) Monday by a score of 1–0.

The hot weather impacted the Vikes’ energy, leading to a Patriots goal midway through the first half. In the second half, the team had a handful of opportunities but failed to capitalize on them. The Vikes were were missing a couple key upperclassman, allowing younger players to step up and get more playing time.

Clarksburg

The field hockey team (2–3) lost to the Clarksburg Coyotes (4–0) Tuesday by a score of 2–0.

The Vikes went into halftime down 1–0 and had many scoring opportunities in the second half but were unable to convert. With ten minutes left, Clarksburg scored again off a corner. Forward Annie Cunniff brought momentum for the Vikes on attack and defender Mary Hermes kept the Vikes in the game with a many clutch defensive stops.

The squad will battle the Richard Montgomery Rockets Thursday at 7:00pm in a conference game at Richard Montgomery.