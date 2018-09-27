Main entrance doorbell breaks, causes security issues
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The doorbell outside the main entrance stopped working Tuesday. When visitors pressed the button, no signal was sent to the main office to unlock the front door.
The issue is likely due to the maintenance conducted outside the school that afternoon, Cherisse Milliner, the security team leader, explained. The doorbell is not yet fixed, and the security team was unsure when it would be working again. A security guard is stationed directly at the entrance until the doorbell is fixed, Milliner said.
Using the main entrance is convenient for many students.
“Sometimes I’m too lazy to go around the school, so I just ring the bell,” sophomore Lisa Ota said. “It’s pretty easy because they let you in in a couple seconds.”
This story was updated 10:32 a.m. Sept. 27.
11
What are some of your interests?
DECA, Model UN, basketball
Why did you join the Black and White?
I have always been interested in journalism, especially news so this has been a prime opportunity to explore the field as well as improve my overall writing skills.
What's your favorite vegetable?
Kale
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.