Girls take first place, boys take second at cross country Rebel Invitational

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Cross Country team put out a strong showing at the Rebel Invitational September 8. The girls team came in first place in the 5000 meter, with four of the top eight times. The boys came in second with two times in the top eight.

Senior Breanna McDonald placed second, and juniors Alicia Lauwers, Elizabeth Sklaire and Madeleine Blaisdell placed third, sixth and eighth, respectively.

“It was a great start to the season,” junior Elizabeth Sklaire said. “All of us felt happy about the race.”

On the boys side, seniors Michael Murphy and Dalton Yu placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

The team looks to continue the success Tuesday, September 25 at Whitman against rivals B–CC and Wootton.