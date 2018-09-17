Girls take first place, boys take second at cross country Rebel Invitational
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Cross Country team put out a strong showing at the Rebel Invitational September 8. The girls team came in first place in the 5000 meter, with four of the top eight times. The boys came in second with two times in the top eight.
Senior Breanna McDonald placed second, and juniors Alicia Lauwers, Elizabeth Sklaire and Madeleine Blaisdell placed third, sixth and eighth, respectively.
“It was a great start to the season,” junior Elizabeth Sklaire said. “All of us felt happy about the race.”
On the boys side, seniors Michael Murphy and Dalton Yu placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
The team looks to continue the success Tuesday, September 25 at Whitman against rivals B–CC and Wootton.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.