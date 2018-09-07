Girls Volleyball loses season opener in 3–0 defeat
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The girls volleyball team (0–1) suffered a 3–0 shutout loss to the Northwest Jaguars (1–0) Wednesday in a highly intense match.
The Vikes started off the first set with the lead, but the Jaguars were able to storm back and take the set 25–16. The squad dropped the last two sets at 25–13 apiece due to the Jaguar’s strong play on both the offensive and defensive end. Despite struggling to finish the game’s intense rallies, the Vikes were able to keep high energy and intensity throughout the contest.
The team’s next game is at home against the B–CC Barons Friday at 5:15pm.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.