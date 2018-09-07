Girls Volleyball loses season opener in 3–0 defeat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The girls volleyball team (0–1) suffered a 3–0 shutout loss to the Northwest Jaguars (1–0) Wednesday in a highly intense match.

The Vikes started off the first set with the lead, but the Jaguars were able to storm back and take the set 25–16. The squad dropped the last two sets at 25–13 apiece due to the Jaguar’s strong play on both the offensive and defensive end. Despite struggling to finish the game’s intense rallies, the Vikes were able to keep high energy and intensity throughout the contest.

The team’s next game is at home against the B–CC Barons Friday at 5:15pm.