Offer intensives after AP exams

The Black & White reviews four spring albums: "Cosmic" by Bazzi, "Die Lit" by Playboi Carti, "KOD" by J. Cole and "beerbongs & bentleys" by Post Malone.
June 14, 2018
By Mira Dwyer
As students visit and commit to universities, Greek life has influenced some seniors’ decisions.
June 13, 2018
May 31, 2018
By Elyse Lowet
June 16, 2018
Students joined hundreds of thousands of D.C. sports fans in the streets around the National Mall Tuesday to cheer on the Washington Capitals as they celebrated their first Stanley Cup victory. Surrounded by a sea of red, fans hollered and chanted as the players drove by in double decker buses, hoisting the cup into the air.
June 15, 2018
Ten staff members will retire at the end of the school year. Their combined tenures add up to a total of an astounding 213 years.
June 15, 2018
When students return in the fall for the 2018-19 school year, student IDs will vary in color based on students’ grades. The freshman IDs will be red, the sophomore IDs will be orange, the junior IDs will be blue and the senior IDs will be green.
By Naren Roy
June 15, 2018
With so many ways to become young activists in a community that fosters advocacy, deviation and progress, it becomes harder to contextualize our actions as being anything other than the supported norm. But it’s important to consider each activist and their individual story.
June 14, 2018
By Mira Dwyer
June 13, 2018
By Thomas Mande
June 13, 2018
Incoming principal Robert Dodd spoke with new parents and members of the PTA at the annual principal’s coffee for parents of new students June 12.
By Arthur Varner and Maeve Trainor
June 12, 2018
Teachers voice their opinions on the feasibility of offering "intensives" in AP classes after the exams in May. These classes would be taught by AP teachers and would be focused on new and creative topics. Students would be able to choose which teacher's class they attend for their AP period.
By Zoe Kaufmann
June 12, 2018
Senior Josh Engels received a National Merit Scholarship worth $2,500 May 11. Engels is the only Whitman student and one of 21 seniors in MCPS selected by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for the award this year.
June 12, 2018
The U.S. Supreme Court historically ruled in the 1967 case Loving v. Virginia to decriminalize miscegenation, or the marriage of two people of different races. But for interracial families to truly be accepted by society, there’s still a lot of work to be done.
By Anna Yuan
June 12, 2018
A county-wide WiFi outage occurred at 10:30 am June 11 for approximately 10 minutes. The outage was due to a power source failure of a key piece of equipment, MCPS Chief Technology Officer Pete Cevenini said in an email sent to MCPS administrators.
June 12, 2018
Four hundred and eighty-seven seniors from the Class of 2018 received their diplomas in...
