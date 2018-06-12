Students celebrate Stanley Cup victory at Capitals parade By Elyse Lowet Students joined hundreds of thousands of D.C. sports fans in the streets around the National Mall Tuesday to cheer on the Washington Capitals as they celebrated their first Stanley Cup victory. Surrounded by a sea of red, fans hollered and chanted as the players drove by in double decker buses, hoisting the cup into the air.

Retiring staff reflect on time at Whitman By Aditi Gujaran Ten staff members will retire at the end of the school year. Their combined tenures add up to a total of an astounding 213 years.

Student IDs change color for security By Matthew Proestel When students return in the fall for the 2018-19 school year, student IDs will vary in color based on students’ grades. The freshman IDs will be red, the sophomore IDs will be orange, the junior IDs will be blue and the senior IDs will be green.

Uncovering hidden heroes of human rights By Naren Roy With so many ways to become young activists in a community that fosters advocacy, deviation and progress, it becomes harder to contextualize our actions as being anything other than the supported norm. But it’s important to consider each activist and their individual story.

New spring albums receive mixed reviews The Black & White reviews four spring albums: "Cosmic" by Bazzi, "Die Lit" by Playboi Carti, "KOD" by J. Cole and "beerbongs & bentleys" by Post Malone.

National Greek life incidents sway students’ college choices By Mira Dwyer As students visit and commit to universities, Greek life has influenced some seniors’ decisions.

Dodd meets with new parents at principal’s coffee By Thomas Mande Incoming principal Robert Dodd spoke with new parents and members of the PTA at the annual principal’s coffee for parents of new students June 12.

Offer intensives after AP exams By Arthur Varner and Maeve Trainor Teachers voice their opinions on the feasibility of offering "intensives" in AP classes after the exams in May. These classes would be taught by AP teachers and would be focused on new and creative topics. Students would be able to choose which teacher's class they attend for their AP period.

Senior Josh Engels wins National Merit Scholarship By Zoe Kaufmann Senior Josh Engels received a National Merit Scholarship worth $2,500 May 11. Engels is the only Whitman student and one of 21 seniors in MCPS selected by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for the award this year.

Being Multiracial: 51 years after Loving v. Virginia By Brooke McLeod The U.S. Supreme Court historically ruled in the 1967 case Loving v. Virginia to decriminalize miscegenation, or the marriage of two people of different races. But for interracial families to truly be accepted by society, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

MCPS experiences WiFi outage due to hardware failure By Anna Yuan A county-wide WiFi outage occurred at 10:30 am June 11 for approximately 10 minutes. The outage was due to a power source failure of a key piece of equipment, MCPS Chief Technology Officer Pete Cevenini said in an email sent to MCPS administrators.