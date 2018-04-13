Students advocate against gun violence through #neveragain Whitman Facebook group

19 total views, 19 views today

In the aftermath of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, several Whitman students created the Facebook group “#neveragain Whitman” to discuss ideas for gun reform.

The students used the Facebook group to organize Whitman students in the days leading up to a national student walkout and a student march in Washington D.C. March 14. In addition, they have also organized meetings to create posters for other marches.

Senior Rabhya Mehrotra, one of the creators of the group, wanted to make the group to inspire change toward current gun legislation.

“We hope to mobilize Whitman students to be a part of the force for gun reform through protests, phone banks, donations, writing to Congress and more,” Mehrotra said.

Another one of the group’s leaders, senior Lauren Eisel, discussed past organized protests the group conducted.

“As of now we have used the group to organize meetings where we planned the school-wide walkout and the march to DC,” Eisel said. “Both were extremely successful. The Whitman walkout had around 500 students and the march to DC had around 150 students.”

Junior Jacqueline Lydon, a member of the Facebook group, said that she wanted to join the group because it provided her with an outlet to protest gun violence.

“Since the shooting at Parkland, with all the momentum generated towards gun reform, I’ve been waiting to find ways to get involved and say something,” Lydon said. “I have a lot of friends in the group, including the people organizing it, so I felt like it would be fun and safe.”