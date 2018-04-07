Gymnastics wins first meet of the season against BCC
In their first meet of the season, the Viking gymnastics team won with a team score of 144.6 against B-CC, who scored 142.9. The team placed members in every individual event, as well as in the all-around portion of the meet.
Freshman Holly Adams was the standout gymnast, placing second in the all-around, the bars, and the beam. Junior Kristy Rossi won the vault.
The team’s next meet is at Sherwood HS against Sherwood and Gaithersburg Wednesday Apr. 11.
