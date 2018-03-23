Shooting at Maryland high school leaves students injured, afraid

70 total views, 4 views today

A shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland left two students injured and the shooter in critical condition early morning March 20.

Armed school resource officer Blaine Gaskill exchanged shots with the 17-year-old student Austin Wyatt Rollins after he opened fire on classmate Jaelynn Willey, unintentionally shooting a 14-year-old male student in the leg.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron stated indication of a prior relationship between the shooter and Willey, a possible movie for the shootingfactor in the shooter’s motives.

According to CNN, Rollins was pronounced dead at 10:41 a.m. later that morning, the female student was taken off of life support two nights later, the male student is currently in stable condition and Gaskill remains unharmed.

Students evacuated the high school and bused to Leonardtown High School, where parents and guardians reported to pick up their children. Authorities investigated the school while it was on lockdown.

“We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School,” Governor Larry Hogan wrote in a statement via Twitter. “Maryland State Police is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders.”

The neighboring event has lead to increased student safety concerns.

“It hits really close to home,” junior Emma Engles said. “It’s scary because you hear about the shootings, but they’re always father away. This one was actually in Maryland, and it seems so real.”