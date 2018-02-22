Is the hatred towards “villain teams” justified?

25 total views, 0 views today

Growing up as a Baltimore Ravens fan, I wasn’t too happy when the New England Patriots beat my home team in the divisional round of playoffs in the 2014 season, nor was I too happy when the Patriots went on to appear in three out of the next four Super Bowls. I hate the Patriots for a variety of reasons, and I’m not the only one who was relieved when they lost this Super Bowl.

It’s not just the Patriots that leave sports fans across America frustrated and angry—every sport has that one team that racks up continuous wins and ultimately becomes an object of near-universal hatred.

All this built up anger and aggression towards these teams leads to one simple question: is this hatred formed out of jealousy, or is it legitimate?

Let’s back up to 2001, when the iconic duo of quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick was first established. The pair won their first Super Bowl in 2002 against the St. Louis Rams, and they have gone onto win a total of five Super Bowls since, appearing in ten.

However, many question their lasting presence at the top. Bill Belichick is well known for his methods of finding the loopholes in an opposing team’s offense or discovering the flaws of a sound defense. These strategies, though, are borderline cheating in some cases.

One of the earlier examples of this, Fox Sports noted, occured in the AFC Championship game against the Indianapolis Colts in 2004. Belichick strategically encouraged lots of contact on receivers by his defense, which ultimately succeeded as the Patriots won the game 24–14. After Belichick used this aggressive strategy, however, the NFL warned teams that from then on they would more strictly call pass interference.

A more infamous example of the Patriots’ cheating took place during the 2015 AFC Championship game, also against the Indianapolis Colts. During the game, Colts linebacker D’Qwell Jackson intercepted one of Brady’s passes and brought it back to his sideline to be further investigated, as he believed the ball felt deflated, according to CNN. It was then discovered that the Patriots did indeed intentionally deflate the balls, according to the Tech Times.

Despite these setbacks, the Patriots have a solid and dedicated fan base, including sophomore Grace Godes, who has remained a fan through all the cheating allegations, she said. Godes has been a fan of the Patriots since birth, as she lived in Boston for the first eight years of her life.

But at least at Whitman, many dislike the Patriots and rooted against them in this past Super Bowl. Junior Rohit Gude was thrilled when the Patriots lost, as he felt it was the first time Brady had not won in a long time.

Another growing dynasty is the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team, which is also hated by the majority of college football fans. The reasons for that hatred somewhat parallel the reasons for hating the Patriots. Alabama head coach Nick Saban—who happens to be a friend of Belichick’s—has a complex history that calls his moral integrity into question.

Saban first started his career as the head coach of LSU and went 48–16 in total. In 2004, Saban then migrated to the Miami Dolphins and went 15–17. After leaving the Dolphins in 2007, Saban repeatedly said he wouldn’t become the Alabama head coach, ESPN reported. Just a few days after this statement, Saban became the new face of the Crimson Tide.

Saban’s monopoly of a team also can get the best of him, as he knows many dislike him. As noted by Fox Sports, Saban has been quoted responding to this by saying: “Mediocre people don’t like high achievers and high achievers don’t like mediocre people.”

In addition to Saban’s questionable actions, Fox Sports also provided commentary on Alabama’s fanbase, naming them the dumbest in the world, with no close second.

With its endless wins, the questionable character of the head staff and its “incompetent” fans, Alabama football has become a common household name, but not in a good way.

In the NBA, the Golden State Warriors are a dominant force and win constantly. While many were frustrated with the team in light of the Kevin Durant trade and Stephen Curry’s reduced threat on the court, the Warriors remain a powerful force in the game. The Warriors have not been accused of any unethical or immoral actions, so any hatred the team has garnered is attributed more to their success than to severe faults like those of the Patriots or Alabama football.

Still, is that hatred toward these villain teams legitimate or pure jealousy? While the Patriots have bent the rules time and time again, it hasn’t stopped them from winning five Super Bowls. The same goes for Alabama football, who despite their cocky coach, have an unmatched winning record of 218–62–1 since 2007.

The Patriots and Alabama’s skillful tactics and unbelievable records are extremely noteworthy. Their winning records, however, do not excuse their shady actions in the past.

So yes, there are legitimate reasons to hate these teams. Their controversial and questionable actions make them deserving of the hatred they get, and as for their success? Ultimately, it’s just another reason to despise them.