Girls basketball squeaks past Wotton 41–38

114 total views, 0 views today

The girls basketball team (12–10) narrowly defeated the Wotton Patriots 41–38. With the win, the Vikes locked up a home playoff game.

Through the first quarter the teams went back and forth, matching each other basket for basket, but in the second quarter the Patriots surged forward to five point lead.

The Vikes mounted their comeback in the second half, closing the lead to just a point by the third quarter. In the fourth quarter the Vikes, led by Leia Till, who had 17 points, completed their comeback to end on top.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Vikes will play Wheaton at home on Feb. 23 at 5:15.