Boys basketball secures victory over Wootton; wins 60–55

In their last game before the playoffs, the boys basketball team (13–9) defeated the Wootton Patriots (8–13) on Friday, winning 60–55.

Both teams started off slow, with the Patriots up 7–3 at the end of the first quarter. But, the Vikes started to gain momentum, coming back to win the half 19–16. The scoring for both teams only went up from there, with the Patriots scoring 30 points alone in the third quarter, and the Vikes scoring 21 points. But, through hustling and unstoppable defense in the fourth quarter, the Vikes were able to pull out the win.

Yet again, guard Alex Sanson had a monster game, scoring 28 points, 21 of those points attributed to three pointers. Combined, the Vikes had 10 three pointers over all, and were 12–16 from the free throw line.

The Vikes head into playoffs on Friday at home against the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 7:15 p.m.