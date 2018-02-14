Boys basketball skates by Seneca Valley; wins 57–56

126 total views, 0 views today

In a back and forth game on Tuesday, the boys basketball team (12–9) defeated the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles (14–7) in a 57–56 victory.

The entire game was extremely close, starting with the Vikes only up by one point by the end of the first quarter, sliding by 10–9. But, with aggressive scoring on the Vikes’ end, the squad was able to win the first half 32–21. Tensions ran high as the Screaming Eagles’ closed the gap in the second half, but ultimately the Vikes came out on top.

Forward Michael Bass was the leading scorer for the Vikes, with a career high of 17 points. The Vikes were also dominant on the boards, with forward Rodrigo Ruiz having 8 rebounds.

In their last game before the playoffs, the Vikes hope to continue building on their winning streak on the road on Friday against the Wootton Patriots at 7:15 p.m.