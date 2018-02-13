Track sends several runners through counties and regionals to states

168 total views, 0 views today

The track team finished in the middle of the pack at counties, with a number of standout performers, but only one finish in the top 5. The following week, at regionals, the team underperformed, through a small number of runners did qualify for the state championships.

The Montgomery County Championships were held at the Price George’s Sports & Learning Complex, and the Regional Championships were held at the Baltimore Armory.

At counties, the girls 4×800 meter finished 3rd, all with season best times. Sophomore Alicia Lauwers finished 9th in the women’s varsity 1600m, junior Obi Onwuamaegbu finished 13th in the mens varsity 1600m, and junior Dalton Yu finished 13th in the men’s varsity 3200m. Overall, the boys finished 10th and the girls finished 18th.

At regionals, the team had 5 runners qualify for states. Junior Breanna McDonald finished 5th in the women’s 800m, and qualified for states on time. Clearly, the teams best event is the 800m, as the women’s 4x800m team finished 2nd overall and qualified for states.

The team’s state championships are on Feb. 20 at the PG Sportsplex, starting at 4pm.